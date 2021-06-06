Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christine E. ROBERTS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
ROBERTS - Christine E.
(nee Parker)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 1, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Friday from 2-3 PM, where the funeral service will immediately follow.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
11
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Im go miss your peach cobbler auntie ...Love always
Marlon Rose
Family
June 11, 2021
Auntie your smile and laughter, and are phone calls i will miss.But the memories we share will live on forever! Now you are joining your Mother my mother, your brothers. ....you all can. play( bid whist )cards .
Renee mingo Chiles
June 9, 2021
The loRd has called another Angel home my heart is sad but God don't make mistakes my blessing keep the family in God's grace
Big marlon
Family
June 8, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Laurita Benjamin
Family
June 7, 2021
Rest in peace Auntie (A-Nee), The love you shared with us could never be replaced. You will be truly missed...
Casandra Snow-Smith
Family
June 7, 2021
Rest in peace Auntie (A -Nee), The love you shared with us could never be replaced,God rest ur soul.You will always be remembered.
Casandra Snow-Smith
Family
June 7, 2021
Rest in peace auntie(A-Nee), the love you showed me my whole life will always be remembered. With love always, Monica
Monica Grayson
Family
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results