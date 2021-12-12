Menu
Christine SALTER
SALTER - Christine (nee Haskell)
Of Buffalo, NY, December 6, 2021. Beloved wife of William Salter, Sr.; dear mother of Rev. Dr. Cassandra L. Salter-Smith (Marvin A.) and Candace L. Works (Armanuel); she was preceded in death by her daughters, Constance D. Haskell-Galeazzi and Crystal D. Salter; son, William Salter, Jr. and 13 siblings. She was the cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, six great-great- grandchildren; she is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. The Family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, December 15th, 11 AM-12 Noon at Zion Quest Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY, 14225. A private Graveside Homegoing Service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, Buffalo, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Quest Christian Fellowship Church
4600 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always loved coming to see her. I am so sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts. Love, Nurse Meaghan
Meaghan Milone
February 12, 2022
Your family have my deepest sympathy at this time. I pray that you will get through this. Christine was my late grandmother sister (Sarah Haskell)
Marvinia Wilson
Family
December 20, 2021
Dr. Cassandra L. Salter-Smith
December 13, 2021
