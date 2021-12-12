SALTER - Christine (nee Haskell)

Of Buffalo, NY, December 6, 2021. Beloved wife of William Salter, Sr.; dear mother of Rev. Dr. Cassandra L. Salter-Smith (Marvin A.) and Candace L. Works (Armanuel); she was preceded in death by her daughters, Constance D. Haskell-Galeazzi and Crystal D. Salter; son, William Salter, Jr. and 13 siblings. She was the cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, six great-great- grandchildren; she is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. The Family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, December 15th, 11 AM-12 Noon at Zion Quest Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY, 14225. A private Graveside Homegoing Service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, Buffalo, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.