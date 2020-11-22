Menu
Christine "Tina" SMIRNOW
SMIRNOW - Christine "Tina" (nee Romanowski)
Suddenly, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Victor Smirnow; devoted mother of Neil (Shana Power) and Alexis; loving grandmother of Alexander and Nicholas; daughter of the late Dorothy and Chester Romanowski; dear sister of Rosemarie, Michael (Christine) Romanowski, Bernadine (Eugene) Eastman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions the family will be having a private Mass of Christian Burial and Burial. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Share Condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
