Tina was a dedicated Religious Education Teacher at St. Lawrence for many years. She loved working with the Pre-K and K kids showering them with love. She always had a smile on her face and a warm hug when she saw you. Tina loved her family and was proud of them. It is so sad to learn of her sudden passing. My heart is heavy but I know another angel is looking down us. I will pray for you Neil and your boys as I know that you are so sad to have her gone. We need to talk and get together when things calm down. Eternal rest unto to her O Lord and may perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace.

Len Rizzo November 21, 2020