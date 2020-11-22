Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christine "Tina" SMIRNOW
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1948
DIED
November 19, 2020
SMIRNOW - Christine "Tina" (nee Romanowski)
Suddenly, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Victor Smirnow; devoted mother of Neil (Shana Power) and Alexis; loving grandmother of Alexander and Nicholas; daughter of the late Dorothy and Chester Romanowski; dear sister of Rosemarie, Michael (Christine) Romanowski, Bernadine (Eugene) Eastman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions the family will be having a private Mass of Christian Burial and Burial. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Share Condolences at www.Pietszak.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Vic,Neil and Alexis,
So sorry to hear about Tina's passing, she was such a sweet woman. I will remember her fondly.
Linda and David Winnicki. Troop 701
Friend
November 22, 2020
Tina, My Godsista, I will forever remember your smiles and hugs. I miss your messages already. Hug JoAnn for me..till we meet again.....
Sue Hamels
Friend
November 22, 2020
my dearest sister-in-law. will miss all the texts and messages she sent. will miss her opening when she called-"Miss me". Yes, Tina. i miss you sooooo much. RIP.
christine romanowski
November 22, 2020
Tina was a dedicated Religious Education Teacher at St. Lawrence for many years. She loved working with the Pre-K and K kids showering them with love. She always had a smile on her face and a warm hug when she saw you. Tina loved her family and was proud of them. It is so sad to learn of her sudden passing. My heart is heavy but I know another angel is looking down us. I will pray for you Neil and your boys as I know that you are so sad to have her gone. We need to talk and get together when things calm down. Eternal rest unto to her O Lord and may perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace.
Len Rizzo
November 21, 2020
Len Rizzo
November 21, 2020
Dear Neil,

We are so very sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother. We are thinking of you and your family.

George and Eleanor Welz
George and Eleanor Welz
Friend
November 21, 2020
Omg where do I start.I will never forget the fun times at Daemen with Tina.Summer time cleaning was so much work. Tina was an amazing cook use to make her pierogies and bring some in for us.Also can never forget that liver and onions. I will miss all the texts she would send me. Most of all I will miss YOU Tina. May you Rest In Peace my friend until we meet again.
Debra GrundnerGrundner
Coworker
November 21, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy on the passing of your Mother and Grandmother. You are such a caring Son she must of been a wonderful Mother.
My Love and Sympathy'
Angel Power
Angel Power
Friend
November 20, 2020