SMIRNOW - Christine "Tina" (nee Romanowski)
Suddenly, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Victor Smirnow; devoted mother of Neil (Shana Power) and Alexis; loving grandmother of Alexander and Nicholas; daughter of the late Dorothy and Chester Romanowski; dear sister of Rosemarie, Michael (Christine) Romanowski, Bernadine (Eugene) Eastman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions the family will be having a private Mass of Christian Burial and Burial. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Share Condolences at www.Pietszak.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.