Christine A. TORTORICE
Tortorice - Christine A. (nee Kush)
Of Sloan, NY, December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Anthony J. Tortorice; devoted and loving mother of Anthony (Cindy) Tortorice, Angelina (Ronald) Bald, and the late Alicia Tortorice; cherished Nana of Alyssa, Catie, Brandon, Christopher, Ashleh, Adam, and Dominic; daughter of the late Anthony and Bernice (nee Konieczny) Kush; dear sister of Robert, Annette, and the late Richard and Lawrence; special aunt to Lisa; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Christine's birthday, Friday, January 7th at 10 AM at St. Andrew's Church, Reiman and Crocker Sts., Sloan, NY. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter or rescue. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Church
Reiman and Crocker Sts., Sloan, NY
