ARDENSKI - Christopher R.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest suddenly January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of Brittany H. (nee Frazzini) Ardenski; loving son of Rosalind (nee Hark) (late William) Healey and step-father Paul Wollenberg and the late Edwin Ardenski; dear brother of Jennifer (Randy) North, Erik (Daniela Balassone) Ardenski and Sarah Wollenberg; fond son-in-law of Nicholas and Mary (nee Broderick) Frazzini; caring brother-in-law of Rebecca Frazzini; cherished uncle of Andrew (Samantha), Jeremy (Brianna Sauciunac), Riley, Lindsay North, Estelle, Evelyn, Emilia Ardenski, Lyn, Lavelle Frazzini and Gavin Wollenberg; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 2-8 PM, for a gathering in Christopher's memory. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations can be made in Christopher's memory to Topless For TaTa's. Chris was the owner of CJ's Auto and Off-Road, was a large part of the Jeep Community, an avid camper, and also loved riding his Harley. Share online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.