Christopher R. ARDENSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ARDENSKI - Christopher R.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest suddenly January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of Brittany H. (nee Frazzini) Ardenski; loving son of Rosalind (nee Hark) (late William) Healey and step-father Paul Wollenberg and the late Edwin Ardenski; dear brother of Jennifer (Randy) North, Erik (Daniela Balassone) Ardenski and Sarah Wollenberg; fond son-in-law of Nicholas and Mary (nee Broderick) Frazzini; caring brother-in-law of Rebecca Frazzini; cherished uncle of Andrew (Samantha), Jeremy (Brianna Sauciunac), Riley, Lindsay North, Estelle, Evelyn, Emilia Ardenski, Lyn, Lavelle Frazzini and Gavin Wollenberg; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 2-8 PM, for a gathering in Christopher's memory. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations can be made in Christopher's memory to Topless For TaTa's. Chris was the owner of CJ's Auto and Off-Road, was a large part of the Jeep Community, an avid camper, and also loved riding his Harley. Share online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris was a great guy who would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. Not only was he an employee of ours, he was my friend. He will be missed dearly. May you Rest In Peace my friend.
MIchael Mallare
January 12, 2022
Our most deep and sincere condolences to the friends and family .
Bob & Evelyn Kuhn
January 12, 2022
