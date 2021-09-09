Menu
Christopher Alan BARON
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
BARON - Christopher Alan
Age 41, entered this world with a smile on his face on May 22, 1980 in Buffalo, NY, and departed it on August 30, 2021 in Prescott, AZ, after sharing all the love he had to give. He is survived by his husband, Garrett Bonillas, and their two Wheaten Terriers, Maggie and Finn, his mother, Katherine Repine (husband Wayne), father, Glenn Baron (wife Bonnie), brothers, Paul (fiancée Kristy), Justin (wife Keisha), Mark and Chet, niece, Chelsea and nephews, Cooper, Garrett and Oliver. A viewing will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa, AZ, on September 11th from 2-4 with a memorial service from 4-5. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to jedfoundation.org in his honor. Visit bit.ly/80CAB21 for more details about Chris and our celebration of his life.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Mesa, AZ
Sep
11
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Mesa, AZ
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you Kathy my dear friend and all your family during your terrible time of grief.
Donna Engleka
Friend
September 9, 2021
Wishing your family strength and comfort through this difficult time. My heart goes out to your entire family for the loss of this amazing young man.
Kathy O´Connor
Family
September 9, 2021
