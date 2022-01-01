CAPUTI - Christopher
Of Salamanca, entered into rest on December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Shawn E. (nee Law) Caputi; loving father of Cherylyn (Jeff) Burns, Christopher Caputi, Kelly Nephew, Sarah Nephew and Emily Nephew; cherished grandfather of Olivia, Jayden, Lily Mae, Anamaii, Karson, Mennix, Ava and Kelly III; loving son of Michael and Jean Caputi; dear brother of Michael (Lynne) Caputi, Gina Terrana (Todd Russo), Susan Fleiss and Pamela Moreland; also survived by special nieces, nephews and loving relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday, from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. A Burial will be held on Monday, at noon at Memorial Heights Cemetery, Salamanca, NY, for anyone who would like to join. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.