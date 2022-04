CAPUTI - ChristopherOf Salamanca, entered into rest on December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Shawn E. (nee Law) Caputi; loving father of Cherylyn (Jeff) Burns, Christopher Caputi, Kelly Nephew, Sarah Nephew and Emily Nephew; cherished grandfather of Olivia, Jayden, Lily Mae, Anamaii, Karson, Mennix, Ava and Kelly III; loving son of Michael and Jean Caputi; dear brother of Michael (Lynne) Caputi, Gina Terrana (Todd Russo), Susan Fleiss and Pamela Moreland; also survived by special nieces, nephews and loving relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday, from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. A Burial will be held on Monday, at noon at Memorial Heights Cemetery, Salamanca, NY, for anyone who would like to join. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com