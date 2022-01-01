Menu
Christopher CAPUTI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CAPUTI - Christopher
Of Salamanca, entered into rest on December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Shawn E. (nee Law) Caputi; loving father of Cherylyn (Jeff) Burns, Christopher Caputi, Kelly Nephew, Sarah Nephew and Emily Nephew; cherished grandfather of Olivia, Jayden, Lily Mae, Anamaii, Karson, Mennix, Ava and Kelly III; loving son of Michael and Jean Caputi; dear brother of Michael (Lynne) Caputi, Gina Terrana (Todd Russo), Susan Fleiss and Pamela Moreland; also survived by special nieces, nephews and loving relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday, from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. A Burial will be held on Monday, at noon at Memorial Heights Cemetery, Salamanca, NY, for anyone who would like to join. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jan
2
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jan
3
Burial
12:00p.m.
Memorial Heights Cemetery
Salamanca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such sad news. Growing up, our families were very close. Haven´t seen Chris in quite some time. Time changes alot! Prayers of comfort for the family. May he RIP
Robert and Tammy (Wright)McAndrew
January 2, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to your whole family during this sad time. You´re in our thoughts and prayers.
Mark & Sandra Cueska
January 1, 2022
