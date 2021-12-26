Dear Lori and Dick, We were so very sad to read of your Chris´ passing. Our hearts go out to each of you, your family and Chris´ family. Dave joins us in remember-ing so much good that Chris did for others in their high school years, especially through The Diocesan Youth Group. Our hearts and prayers are with each of you during this unimaginable time for you and his precious little children. God bless you all as a New Year dawns.

Frank & Kathy Michels Friend December 27, 2021