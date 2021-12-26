DUQUIN - Christopher J. Died December 22, 2021 in Ajijic, Mexico. Beloved son of Richard A., and Lorene "Lorie" (Hanley) Duquin; father of Colin, Ellie, and Patrick; brother of Thomas (Carrie) Duquin, MD, Betsy (Andrew) Brown, and Maggie (Dan) Nolan. Donations in Christopher's memory can be made to Kids Escaping Drugs, 920 Harlem Road, Buffalo, NY 14224. Arrangements by James W. Cannan Funeral Home.
Dick and Lori, We´re so very sorry to hear about Christopher. It´s times like this that nothing can heal the pain of losing a child. God bless take care
Ron Golata
December 30, 2021
How did he pass away?
Steven
December 30, 2021
We were so saddened to learn of Chris´s death.
Our most sincere condolences to the entire family.
John & Janet Mulvey
December 28, 2021
I can hear your laugh and see your smile. That is how you will be remembered. My deepest condolences to Chris´ family and friends.
Kelly Anderson
December 28, 2021
I am saddened to learn of Chris´ passing. I remember him as such a friendly, happy and sincere friend. I hope that he is remembered for these traits. God Bless you, Chris.
Richard McClure
December 28, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of this sad, horrible news ... our hearts are breaking for all.
The Serr Family
December 27, 2021
Dear Lori and Dick,
We were so very sad to read of your Chris´ passing. Our hearts go out to each of you, your family and Chris´ family. Dave joins us in remember-ing so much good that Chris did for others in their high school years, especially through The Diocesan Youth Group. Our hearts and prayers are with each of you during this unimaginable time for you and his precious little children. God bless you all as a New Year dawns.
Frank & Kathy Michels
December 27, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through this hard time. We are so sorry and keeping your family in our prayers
John and Linda Molloy
December 27, 2021
Chris was a friend from high school. I have fond memories of his kindness and great sense of humor. I´m so very sorry for your loss.