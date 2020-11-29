Menu
Christopher F. ADAMS
ADAMS - Christopher F.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 20, 2020. Survived by two daughters, Lucy and Flora (Raphael Benosa), and their mother Annie; loving son of Nancy and the late Richard Adams; dear brother of Jennifer, Geoffrey (Stefanie), and Jonathan; uncle of Sydney and Hailey. No prior visitation, private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). If desired, donations may be made in Christopher's name to roswellpark.org/giving. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
