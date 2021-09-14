FIORENTINO - Christopher J. "Topher"
Of Alden, NY, September 11, 2021. Beloved son of Brian and Colleen Babcock and James K. Fiorentino; dear brother of Cristin (Robert) Chadwick, David (Laura) Babcock, Brooke (DJ) Zybczynski, Jim (Heather) Fiorentino and Grant Ihrig; devoted uncle of Weston and Layla; grandson of Betty and the late Guy Fiorentino and the late Francis and Arline McQueen; nephew of Maureen Turchiarelli, Francis (Diane) McQueen, Shawn (Nicholas Cione) McQueen, Robert (Kathy) Babcock, Joann Babcock, Donald (late Deborah) Babcock, II, Susan (Dwayne) Caton and the late Kevin McQueen; also survived by many loving cousins. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY, Friday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Horizon Health Services in memory of Christopher. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.