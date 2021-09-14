Menu
Christopher J. "Topher" FIORENTINO
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
FIORENTINO - Christopher J. "Topher"
Of Alden, NY, September 11, 2021. Beloved son of Brian and Colleen Babcock and James K. Fiorentino; dear brother of Cristin (Robert) Chadwick, David (Laura) Babcock, Brooke (DJ) Zybczynski, Jim (Heather) Fiorentino and Grant Ihrig; devoted uncle of Weston and Layla; grandson of Betty and the late Guy Fiorentino and the late Francis and Arline McQueen; nephew of Maureen Turchiarelli, Francis (Diane) McQueen, Shawn (Nicholas Cione) McQueen, Robert (Kathy) Babcock, Joann Babcock, Donald (late Deborah) Babcock, II, Susan (Dwayne) Caton and the late Kevin McQueen; also survived by many loving cousins. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY, Friday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Horizon Health Services in memory of Christopher. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Sep
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral
6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed by so many! You’ll remain
In the hearts ♥ of all who knew you
Please watch over everyone who is grieving.
Please help them to remember happy memories, your smile.your laugh.all that made you unique!
You are an Angel in Heaven, in God’s hands.
I pray you are at peace.
May God Bless your Mom, all your family and friends.
May time heal hearts that are broken
Charlene Rees
September 17, 2021
Colleen & Brian
No one could ever ask to be born into a more loving supportive family. Chris is spreading his angel wings now @ peace, joined by his grand parents & Uncle Kevin. They will all be holding you now. Rest In Peace you beautiful smiley boy. Love Cork
Corrine
September 15, 2021
Colleen; my deepest most heartfelt sympathies to you and all those who knew and loved your son; Christopher
Trust in knowing he was blessed to have you fighting for him and the many (one of them being my son; Aaron ) you have fought for I am grateful to you and will keep you in my prayers ~ praying for peace, strength and comfort
May your son Rest In Peace and fly with the angels
Robin Ebling
Acquaintance
September 15, 2021
Colleen & I am so sorry for your pain. My heart aches for all. May Chris Rest In Peace and be with the Lord, as well as to watch over every one of you until you meet again.
Colleen, you have helped so many, I pray that God now takes YOU under His wing.
Sheila Gordon
Acquaintance
September 15, 2021
I am sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye to my nephew and to tell him I am even more sorry that I did not get to know him better. I do know you will be missed Christopher and you will forever be in all of our hearts. R.I.P. Nephew.
Bob Fiorentino
Family
September 15, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Cathy Dinardo
September 15, 2021
Colleen & Family, my heart is heavy with the news of the loss of your beloved Christopher. Words cannot express how very sorry I am. Chris is finally at peace, resting eternally in paradise. May you find some comfort in knowing how much others care.
Lisa Doherty
September 15, 2021
We are so, so sorry for your loss, May the memories of Christopher be of comfort to you now.
Donna & Scott Westermeier
Other
September 15, 2021
Colleen and Family,
Our hearts break for you all! You are in our thoughts and prayers. Sending you all lots of hugs! ❤
Love, Dave and Susie Ondrasek
Susie Szpak Ondrasek
Friend
September 14, 2021
No words can express how my heart hurts for you!! God Bless!!!
Denise Roliczek
Family
September 14, 2021
Colleen, Devastating news; my condolences on the loss of your son.
Greta M Lichterfeld
September 14, 2021
Sebastiano family
September 14, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kathleen Becker
Acquaintance
September 14, 2021
Chris will be remembered for positivity. His determination couldn't be broken, his smile could light up a room. You are my only brother and I will make sure the world remembers you. I love you.
Jim Fiorentino
Brother
September 14, 2021
Colleen, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your son. I will be praying for you and your family at this time.
Letti Bragg
September 14, 2021
Scott stine
September 14, 2021
Colleen, my heart breaks for you. I am so so very sorry. Christopher fought so hard. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Karen Bushen
Friend
September 13, 2021
I am so sad for your loss.
Bridget Loder
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the family during this time
Gregory Hilbert
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results