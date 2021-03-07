Menu
Christopher S. FIX
ABOUT
Maryvale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
FIX - Christopher S.
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Christopher S. Fix passed away on March 6, 2021 in Amherst, NY, at the age of 51. He leaves behind his wife, Tricia (Fose), his daughters Samantha and Ava and his son John D. Bielinski. Chris is survived by both parents, Norman and Dorothy Fix, siblings Kathy Navarro, Sharon Jaspyrzak, Ron Fix and Rich Fix and many nieces and nephews. Chris was born in Buffalo, graduated from Maryvale High School, attended Erie Community College and was a graphic designer for over 30 years. Chris was an avid golfer and enjoyed vacationing with his family and friends. Visitation and respects can be offered at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Wednesday (March 10, 2021) from 4-8 PM, where a memorial service will be held on Thursday (March 11, 2021) at 10am. Reception to follow. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Mar
11
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Trish- words can not express how often you and your beautiful family have been in our thoughts and prayers. I will continue to pray for the peace and healing that no words can take place of the hurt and pain. But I hope memories can help bring a tiny smile. I can remember the new years Eve parties, quiplash answers, nights out with Gretchen and how our families met through good/GREAT friends. Benefits with good music, beer, laughter and always an admiration for two people who were best friends in love. Raising a great family. Please know having the pleasure of knowing you and Chris makes you always a forever friend. May God Bless you with comfort knowing dear friends are hear for you. With sincere sympathy and love, Michelle Kasprzyk. And kids
Michelle K and family
March 11, 2021
On behalf of Sweet Home Middle School we offer our condolences to you and your family. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers and know that we love you and will be here for you.
Derek Baker
March 10, 2021
Tricia and family, My thoughts are with you.
Maxine Shumate
March 9, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Tricia, Samantha, Ava, and John for their loss. Chris was a man of few words, but he was a great man and a terrific coworker. I am deeply saddened by his loss and will greatly miss him at CFI.
Nicole Scott
March 8, 2021
I am so very sorry. We here at CFI benefitted greatly from his talents over so many years. He is missed.
Barry Karr
March 8, 2021
He will be missed, I enjoyed his dark sense of humor and quiet demeanor. RIP Mr. Fix
Mark Hanover
March 8, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of your family.
Eileen & Jim Drewniak
March 8, 2021
Trish ~ I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you and your family.
Jennie Gnojek
March 8, 2021
Trish, Sam, Ava and Johnny We are truly sorry for the loss of this wonderful man. We will hold the memories close to our hearts Love Eric, Milissa, Hannah and Amelia
Voigt Family
March 7, 2021
Your in our thoughts and prayers. He was a gentle soul gone too soon.
The Bielinski Family
March 7, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful son-in-law. I will love you and miss you always.
Glenn Fose
Family
March 7, 2021
Papa Glenn
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Ann Heide
March 7, 2021
