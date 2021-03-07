Trish- words can not express how often you and your beautiful family have been in our thoughts and prayers. I will continue to pray for the peace and healing that no words can take place of the hurt and pain. But I hope memories can help bring a tiny smile. I can remember the new years Eve parties, quiplash answers, nights out with Gretchen and how our families met through good/GREAT friends. Benefits with good music, beer, laughter and always an admiration for two people who were best friends in love. Raising a great family. Please know having the pleasure of knowing you and Chris makes you always a forever friend. May God Bless you with comfort knowing dear friends are hear for you. With sincere sympathy and love, Michelle Kasprzyk. And kids

Michelle K and family March 11, 2021