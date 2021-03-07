FIX - Christopher S.
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Christopher S. Fix passed away on March 6, 2021 in Amherst, NY, at the age of 51. He leaves behind his wife, Tricia (Fose), his daughters Samantha and Ava and his son John D. Bielinski. Chris is survived by both parents, Norman and Dorothy Fix, siblings Kathy Navarro, Sharon Jaspyrzak, Ron Fix and Rich Fix and many nieces and nephews. Chris was born in Buffalo, graduated from Maryvale High School, attended Erie Community College and was a graphic designer for over 30 years. Chris was an avid golfer and enjoyed vacationing with his family and friends. Visitation and respects can be offered at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Wednesday (March 10, 2021) from 4-8 PM, where a memorial service will be held on Thursday (March 11, 2021) at 10am. Reception to follow. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.