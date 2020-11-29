SURRA - Christopher J.
Born in Buffalo, NY, on December 12, 1967. Chris passed away on November 24th, at the age of 52, after a 21- month courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. He was survived by his best friend, and wife of 25 years, Kim; his three sons Nathan, Braydon and Justin; parents Robert and Barbara Surra; siblings Robert (Mary Ellen) Surra, Amy (James) Schraufstetter; in-laws Stewart Moscov (Ronnie Jacobs), Nancy Moscov-Rapp (Neil Rapp), Joshua (Christine) Moscov; uncle James Clapps; several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and a legion of friends. Through his ordeal with cancer, Chris never lost his positive attitude or his remarkable sense of humor. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Collegiate Institute, and the State University of New York at Buffalo. A talented engineer and salesperson, Chris went on to build two successful businesses. He had a passion for the things he loved. In addition to his greatest love, his family, he was an aficionado of craft beers, good music, bourbons and fine coffee. An amazing father, he shared his love of travel, excellent food, sports, fishing and his beloved Buffalo Bills. He also coached basketball and baseball for all three sons. Chris asked us to please request that each person reading this, call one person that you have not spoken to lately, to reach out and tell that person how much they mean to you. Chris would say, "so many blessings have come to me and my family in the past 21 months because of both old and new connections with people from all the way back to elementary school to more recent friends. Love and appreciate people that matter and be sure they know how you feel." Chris was an expert at that. If he cared for you, you knew it. Due to Covid, a private service will be held on Monday, November 30th, officiated by Bishop Robert Cunningham. If you would like to attend virtually, a livestream of Chris' funeral will be available at https://stlouischurch.org/live
. A video archive of the funeral will be available on the following day at www.facebook.com/stlouischurchpittsford/videos
. No calling hours will be held at this time. A Celebration of Chris' Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, American Cancer Society
, or your favorite charity
. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.Miller1889.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.