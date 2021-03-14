KINDRON - Christopher M.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 12, 2021. Devoted father of Michael J. Kindron; loving son of Richard and Patricia (nee O'Keefe) Kindron; cherished brother of Richard Kindron Jr. and Jennifer Rose Kindron; adored uncle of Baylee and Charlee Kindron; also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 64 Center Ave., North Tonawanda on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock . (Please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.