Christopher M. KINDRON
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
KINDRON - Christopher M.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 12, 2021. Devoted father of Michael J. Kindron; loving son of Richard and Patricia (nee O'Keefe) Kindron; cherished brother of Richard Kindron Jr. and Jennifer Rose Kindron; adored uncle of Baylee and Charlee Kindron; also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 64 Center Ave., North Tonawanda on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock . (Please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to you all. Chris was such a wonderful person. He was always charming and could make anyone smile. He was always up for adventure and lived life to the fullest. His never ending love and care for his friends and family, especially his dear sister, always amazed me. Thanks for all the amazing memories I will cherish forever. All my love Chris, you were always like a big bro to me.
Sara
March 18, 2021
It is shocking to see a very talented co-worker leave us this way and I wish he could have lived longer and happier from the little time I knew him he was very upbeat and knowledgeable person. May Chris rest in peace and be guiding us from heaven.
Andrew Jimenez
Coworker
March 18, 2021
I had to pleasure of working alongside Chris at (2) companies over 12 years in the business. He was always upbeat, and helpful, not to mention knowledgeable. His passing is far too soon and has shaken us all here in the office. Over the years I had many talks with him outside of work and he truly was a bright light, very insightful, and had a big presence. I will miss ya buddy. RIP
Joey White
Coworker
March 18, 2021
My condolences to the kindron family and friends. Rest in heavenly peace Chris. Absent from the body present with our lord. S.I.P.
Mary Constance
March 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Chris was a great guy! I worked with him years ago. His face would light up when he talked about his family. Such a kind caring person. Praying for his family durring this sad time.
Lisa Scrivani
March 17, 2021
To my good friends. I am so sorry for your loss. I´ve known you for over 30 years. Your like family to my family. I can´t help but relive those wonderful years we spent at sporting events or family gatherings. Chris was a sweetheart always gave me a hug when he saw me and still called me Mrs Elmore. He had a great smile and presence which was so infectious. I will miss him. I pray that your faith will get you through this difficult time. You are loved by so many especially our family. Rest In Peace Chris.
Lorri CorbinLewis
March 17, 2021
To the Kindron family, I am deeply sorry for your loss.
I knew Chris in high school, and we recently reconnected through our work. I am so thankful for that small amount of time I got to reconnect. I will remember him and the Kindron family in my prayers
Kelly
Classmate
March 17, 2021
We love and miss you my friend. Just know you left behind many people who care for you and your family. On behalf of some of your gaming buddies, this isn't goodbye.. it's we will see you again soon. Love you bro.
Ryan VerWey
March 17, 2021
May the Lord be with you & your entire grieving family. I´ll never forget you even though I always called you Chris! - Dina (the unrelated Kindron)
Dina Kindron
March 17, 2021
You were always so enthusiastic and passionate about your work and life. Your family was everything to you and I know they will miss you dearly. I am grateful for the brief time that we spent together, it was a pleasure working with you. My thoughts and prayers are with your entire family. Rest In Peace Brother.
Dean Sages
Friend
March 17, 2021
Matrix Distributors, Inc
March 17, 2021
Michelle Tremutulo-Mardocco
March 17, 2021
Chris-We love and miss you more than you will ever know. I promise to take the best care of Michael and guide him throughout life as if you were still right here with me. Michael is so much like you, as I hear your voice within him every single day. I promise to keep your spirit and memory alive forever. Thank you for the best gift that I could have ever been given in life....a perfect son. We love you and I hope you knew how much. Sending so much love to all of your family and praying for strength for our son.
Christine
March 16, 2021
I never had the joy of meeting Chris in person but spoke with him almost daily over the last 4-5 years. He was so upbeat and was able to keep our sales team so positive, all of the time! Chris had such a kindness about him and was such an asset to our team. I will miss hearing him on our daily calls and our work family will certainly miss his positive attitude!! My prayers will be with your family in the days, weeks and months ahead. He will be missed by so many but his memories will always remain. May your God bless each of you.
Laura Webb Pharmsource, LLC
March 16, 2021
Mr and Mrs K, Jenny, Ricky, and Michael...my heart breaks for you. Chris was my life long best friend and brother. We competed in everything we did from the age of 7. Chris, you are the most loyal person I have ever been around. I miss our spirited battles as kids, your loyal devotion as an adult and your passion for your family and friends. Through all our ups and downs, I always knew you would be there for me at a moments notice. I love and miss you Chris.
David Elmore
March 16, 2021
I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the Kindron family. Chris was more than a coworker he was a friend. I will miss our daily chats and our extended conversations about life and work of course. The daily calls and emails "Summerski", will be forever missed. His sense of humor could turn my whole day around after talking with him. He will be greatly missed. Chris, this is not good bye it is see you soon friend.
Summer Whitten
Friend
March 16, 2021
Pharmsource Purchasing Team
March 16, 2021
Jared an Ryan Lasky and family
March 15, 2021
As a client and friend of Chris's, I would sincerely like to offer my deepest condolences to all of you. I'm am in utter disbelief and deep sorrow over your loss. Chris was more than just another sales rep, he was a dear friend and I always looked forward to receiving his daily phone call. He always went out of his way to help my pharmacy and I thoroughly enjoyed his joyful sense of humor and zest for life. He will be greatly missed as a daily part of my routine. Our topics of discussion ranged from vacation time, to daily experiences, to politics (which were always lively!), and to family. I feel this was his favorite topic to discuss as I know he loved his family dearly and you all meant the world to him. According to Chris, his mom is THE greatest Italian cook on the planet and he dad is a "really cool guy" whom he greatly admired. He respected and loved his brother greatly and adored his sister, for whom he would do anything. He also spoke of his beloved twin nieces quite often and truly enjoyed his time spent with all. He referred to his son, Michael as his "greatest accomplishment" and was so proud of him, always telling me how impressed he was with Michael's vision for his future and how Michael was really making things happen for himself. I could practically hear him burst with pride as he spoke of his son. Michael I pray you will eventually be able to carry on, knowing your dad loved you immensely, as you make your dreams come true, just as your dad would have wanted you to. I pray that God hold you all close to His heart, bringing you comfort and peace, as you bring your sorrows before His throne. May He wrap His loving arms around each of you and hold you tight in the days, weeks, and months to come. May he fill your hearts once again with the kind of joy that can only come from knowing Him and knowing that one day you will be reunited with Chris. God's blessings upon you all. Sincerely, Rhonda Shofner, R.Ph. New Mexico
Rhonda Shofner
March 15, 2021
Dear Patti and Ricky, There are no words to express how heart broken I am for the both of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda Riboldazzi Orszulak
March 15, 2021
Patty, So sorry to hear about your son's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jennie Wudyka
March 15, 2021
Patti and Rick and family Im so sorry for your loss. May the Lord watch over you . Loosing a child is the hardest loss God Bless you and help ease your pain. XXOO
Colleen Burczynski
March 15, 2021
You´ll never be forgotten my friend. My condolences to the kindron family. Chris was a special person that touched us all!
David saari
March 15, 2021
It´s been a while since I´ve seen him, but I know Chris always had a big heart and he loved his son Michael as well as the rest of his family very much. He was usually smiling, and full of stories to tell. He brought a smile to many faces over the years. Im saddened to hear he has past and my heart goes out to all of you. Your family will be in my prayers as I know how incredibly painful this can be so I will be praying that God gives you the strength to get through this.
Valerie Lindemuth
March 15, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family. Wishing you comfort and strength for the days and weeks ahead. I´ll be praying for all of you.
D'Ann Keller
March 15, 2021
Patti, Ricky and Family.....Please accept my deepest condolences - Know that you are loved and in my prayers -- May Christopher Rest In Peace -
Merry "Fuller" Wenzlaff
March 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss , you are all in my thoughts and prayers. If there is anything you need please let me know.
Beth
March 15, 2021
May the peace of the creator visit with you during this your hour. Chris was a passionate person who brought tremendous energy in every day I worked with him. His humor and knowledge contributed greatly as a building force. He will NEVER be forgotten, so long my friend.
~Rayzor
Ray Davis
Coworker
March 15, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences. Cherish the memories and know he is at peace with the Lord.
Judy
March 15, 2021
Was always willing to share.
Javares Watson
March 15, 2021
Words fall short of expressing my sadness. May the memories of Chris help you find peace. Please accept my heartfelt condolences.
Carol Silva - Pharmsource, LLC.
March 15, 2021
Eric Lambert and Seth Grumet
March 15, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Chris. Him and I worked together many years ago and just recently started doing business together again. Chris was a great guy and could always put a smile on your face with his positive attitude and jokes. He will be missed dearly. Rest in Heaven Chris.
Ben Hodgins
March 15, 2021
BEN HODGINS - OAK DRUGS
March 15, 2021
A great loss for the Pharmsource Family. There are no words right now but, Jesus Jesus Jesus.
Guerline Labastille
Coworker
March 15, 2021
I am truly sorry for your loss. I would like to offer Chris family my deepest and most sincere condolences. Chris was a Amazing person that brought a smile to my face on a daily bases. He will be missed but never forgotten. #S. Dog.
Bryan Esquivel
Coworker
March 15, 2021
The entire Pharmsource family is deeply saddened by losing Chris way too early. Our hearts are with his family.
Jeff Herman
March 15, 2021
Your DBM Family
March 15, 2021
What can be said? My prayers, my sympathy.. you are special people. What God has planned we all can wonder. My love to you all. Thank you for all the love you guys have given me and my wife Jodi and the kids.
Eugene E Schmitt Jr
March 14, 2021
My prayers
Eugene E Schmitt Jr
March 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss Rick!
Doug Garrison
March 14, 2021
My sincere condolences for your profound loss of Christopher. Your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May God bring you comfort and healing.
Jody Warnke
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry. I know Michael was a good Dad. I enjoyed meeting with you when Michael was in my class. May he Rest In Peace. I will be praying for you all.
Diane Harms
March 14, 2021
Chris is one of my son Robs very good friends. He spent a lot of time at our house when we lived on Vanderbilt Avenue in NT. I remember long talks on our back deck about anything and everything or shooting pool in the family room, lifting weights in the garage gym the guys put together. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayer goes out to his family.
Bob Gazy
March 14, 2021
My offer sympathy on behalf of my brother and I Christopher was an old friend and liked friend he will be missed
Ryan and Jared laskey
March 14, 2021
Dear Patti, Rick, Ricky, Jennifer, Michael and family, Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your dear Christopher. There are no words, only love, prayers and support. Love, Joe and Fran Marcantonio
Francene Marcantonio
March 14, 2021
Patty, Ricky and Family -Those we hold closest to our hearts never truly leave us. They live on in the kindness they shared and the love they brought into our lives. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Gary and Bonnie Halt
March 14, 2021
Tom and Donna Dormer
March 14, 2021
Patti and Ricky - words cannot express how sorry we are. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May his memories bring you peace. Love you.
Diane and Paul seitz
March 14, 2021
Michael I am sorry to hear about losing your Dad. Know that my family is keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Robert Fritton
March 14, 2021
Christopher - My heart is broken - I know you are with our lord - I love you with all my heart and soul.
Mom
March 14, 2021
