As a client and friend of Chris's, I would sincerely like to offer my deepest condolences to all of you. I'm am in utter disbelief and deep sorrow over your loss. Chris was more than just another sales rep, he was a dear friend and I always looked forward to receiving his daily phone call. He always went out of his way to help my pharmacy and I thoroughly enjoyed his joyful sense of humor and zest for life. He will be greatly missed as a daily part of my routine. Our topics of discussion ranged from vacation time, to daily experiences, to politics (which were always lively!), and to family. I feel this was his favorite topic to discuss as I know he loved his family dearly and you all meant the world to him. According to Chris, his mom is THE greatest Italian cook on the planet and he dad is a "really cool guy" whom he greatly admired. He respected and loved his brother greatly and adored his sister, for whom he would do anything. He also spoke of his beloved twin nieces quite often and truly enjoyed his time spent with all. He referred to his son, Michael as his "greatest accomplishment" and was so proud of him, always telling me how impressed he was with Michael's vision for his future and how Michael was really making things happen for himself. I could practically hear him burst with pride as he spoke of his son. Michael I pray you will eventually be able to carry on, knowing your dad loved you immensely, as you make your dreams come true, just as your dad would have wanted you to. I pray that God hold you all close to His heart, bringing you comfort and peace, as you bring your sorrows before His throne. May He wrap His loving arms around each of you and hold you tight in the days, weeks, and months to come. May he fill your hearts once again with the kind of joy that can only come from knowing Him and knowing that one day you will be reunited with Chris. God's blessings upon you all. Sincerely, Rhonda Shofner, R.Ph. New Mexico

Rhonda Shofner March 15, 2021