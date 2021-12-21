MARINACCIO - Christopher
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 19, 2021. Loving son of the late Vito and Filomena Marinaccio; dear brother of the late John (Eleanor) and late Daniel (late Mary Ann) Marinaccio, late Carmella (late Ralph) Pacitto, late Louis, late Peter (Maria), late Raffaela, late Anthony and the late Vito Marinaccio Jr. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Christopher was a graduate of Niagara University, with a BA in Education and later worked as a teacher in the Buffalo School System. He also served in the United States Army. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 9 o'clock, at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence, NY. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.