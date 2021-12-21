Menu
Christopher MARINACCIO
MARINACCIO - Christopher
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 19, 2021. Loving son of the late Vito and Filomena Marinaccio; dear brother of the late John (Eleanor) and late Daniel (late Mary Ann) Marinaccio, late Carmella (late Ralph) Pacitto, late Louis, late Peter (Maria), late Raffaela, late Anthony and the late Vito Marinaccio Jr. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Christopher was a graduate of Niagara University, with a BA in Education and later worked as a teacher in the Buffalo School System. He also served in the United States Army. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 9 o'clock, at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence, NY. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Benedict Church
1317 Eggert Rd, Amherst, NY
My DEAREST sister, sister, Suzie & Marinaccio families Thank you for sharing Uncle Christy with us. He was our PROTECTOR, now he is our GUIDING Angel. Thank you for the memories, we hold you in our hearts FOREVER! XOXOX
Jean Lombardo & Cyndi
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Donna kirsch and Elaine de james
December 21, 2021
