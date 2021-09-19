Menu
Christopher N. MAURO
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Mauro - Christopher N.
September 10, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of Nicholas (Christine and the late Donna); cherished brother of Elizabeth (Katie Miller) Mauro; devoted uncle of Emma Mauro and Jack Mauro Miller and loving father of Christy Lynn Anderson; also survived by family and friends. Friends received at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY on Saturday, September 25th, at 10 AM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 PM. Share online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Sep
25
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mauro family..so very sorry for your loss..he will be greatly missed.
Danielle aka neighbor
Friend
September 24, 2021
MR. Mauro & Betsy I´m so sorry to hear about Chris. So many good memories from the Christian CT. Days. Heavens in for some ruckus when Tommy and Chris find each other. My prayers are with you.
Sheila Andrzejewski (Biggs)
Friend
September 22, 2021
Nick and Betsy, I am so sorry to hear about Christopher. Such sweet memories of him as a little boy. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Mary Cogan Rera
September 20, 2021
Nick,I am so sorry for your loss!My heart goes out to you!Thoughts,prayers and hugs go out to you and your family!
Joanne Hamilton
Other
September 19, 2021
