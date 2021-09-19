Mauro - Christopher N.
September 10, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of Nicholas (Christine and the late Donna); cherished brother of Elizabeth (Katie Miller) Mauro; devoted uncle of Emma Mauro and Jack Mauro Miller and loving father of Christy Lynn Anderson; also survived by family and friends. Friends received at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY on Saturday, September 25th, at 10 AM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 PM. Share online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.