McLEOD - Christopher G.Of Cheektowaga, NY, June 29, 2021. Beloved son of Janet (nee Devenpeck) and the late Kenneth McLeod; father of Heather (Chip) Czechowski; brother of Lori (Charles) Maley, Cynthia (Alan) Konieczko, Melissa (Ronald) Kosmowski, and Karen McLeod; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services will be held with the family. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com