Christopher R. KLENK
KLENK - Christopher R.
August 29, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Williams); dear father of Elizabeth (Lou) Garcia, David (Julie), Scott (Melissa) and Jonathan (Kristina); loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; former husband of Linda Bennett. Due to the COVID Pandemic, a private service to be held. Chris was a US Air Force veteran, was retired from the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the Rotary Club in New Jersey, Sons of the Union Veterans, Red Cross volunteer and an active member of Christ United Methodist Church. Donations in Chris's name to the Christ United Methodist Church at www.christchurchamherst.org/donate would be appreciated. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
