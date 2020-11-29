SMITH - Christopher R.
Unexpectedly, November 22, 2020, age 45. Beloved son of Susan (nee McKeever) Daboin and Robert Smith; loving fiancé of Robin Glinski; cherished brother of Kevin, Corey, Cameron and Scott (Melissa Nixon) Daboin; dearest grandson of Jean (late Charles) Smith and the late Herbert (late Margaret) McKeever; he will be sadly missed by many adored nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends. A Celebration of Christopher's Life will be announced at a later date. Chris received his Master's Degree in Business Management from Lindenwood University and was a Senior Manager of Compliance for Fresenius Kabi in Grand Island, NY. He was a two-time All-American wrestler, a published author, and entrepreneur. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Chris' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.