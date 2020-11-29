Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christopher R. SMITH
SMITH - Christopher R.
Unexpectedly, November 22, 2020, age 45. Beloved son of Susan (nee McKeever) Daboin and Robert Smith; loving fiancé of Robin Glinski; cherished brother of Kevin, Corey, Cameron and Scott (Melissa Nixon) Daboin; dearest grandson of Jean (late Charles) Smith and the late Herbert (late Margaret) McKeever; he will be sadly missed by many adored nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends. A Celebration of Christopher's Life will be announced at a later date. Chris received his Master's Degree in Business Management from Lindenwood University and was a Senior Manager of Compliance for Fresenius Kabi in Grand Island, NY. He was a two-time All-American wrestler, a published author, and entrepreneur. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Chris' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.