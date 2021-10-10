SCHWARTZ - Ciera Marie
Went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2021. Beloved daughter of David Shwartz and Lisa (nee Hohensee) (James Roehling Jr.) Schwartz; loving sister of Benjamin David Schwartz; cherished granddaughter of Angela Schwartz, Gordon and Mary Hohensee. Ciera is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Friends and relatives may call on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, NY 14001 where a Funeral Service will be held at 6 PM. Please gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM for a brief service followed by a burial at Evergreen Lawn Cemetery. Please visit rossakron.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.