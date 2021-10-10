Menu
Ciera Marie SCHWARTZ
SCHWARTZ - Ciera Marie
Went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2021. Beloved daughter of David Shwartz and Lisa (nee Hohensee) (James Roehling Jr.) Schwartz; loving sister of Benjamin David Schwartz; cherished granddaughter of Angela Schwartz, Gordon and Mary Hohensee. Ciera is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Friends and relatives may call on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, NY 14001 where a Funeral Service will be held at 6 PM. Please gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM for a brief service followed by a burial at Evergreen Lawn Cemetery. Please visit rossakron.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Extending my deepest condolence in this time of loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family!
LT LT Benjamin Wilcox, NC, USN
October 11, 2021
Cindy Anderson
October 10, 2021
