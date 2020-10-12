COONS - Cindy A. (nee Bower)
After a lengthy illness October 10, 2020. Age 59. Beloved fiancée of Gary Derkovitz; mother of Jaime Coons (Marc Olsen), Michelle Hamilton (Donny Smith), Laurie, Scott and Amanda Coons; loving grandmother of Nathan, Camron, Nicholas, Angelina, Sydney, Kendra, Serena, Carson, Jeffrey, Khloe, Bryson and Jackson; daughter of Richard and Diane Bower; sister of John Bower, Ricky Bower, Colleen (Tom) Mahoney, Christine Buck and Wade Bower; daughter-in-law of Norman and Arlene Derkovitz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 4-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Funeral Services private. In accordance with NYS guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Cindy was employed at ECMC for over 30 years. Donations in Cindy's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation appreciated. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 12, 2020.