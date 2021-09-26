CARUSO-MYERS - Cindy A.Of Ruther Glen, VA, entered into rest September 16, 2021. Beloved wife of James A. Myers; devoted mother of Laura and David (Lisa) Graber; grandmother of Jessica, Gerald, Jeremiah, Gianna and Maiya; great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Frank R. and Marlene Caruso; dear sister of Laura Caruso-Morris and the late Frank (Barb) Caruso; she is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Cindy was a devout Christian who loved to share the word of God with others. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, 3-7 PM where a funeral service will take place Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at