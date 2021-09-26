CARUSO-MYERS - Cindy A.
Of Ruther Glen, VA, entered into rest September 16, 2021. Beloved wife of James A. Myers; devoted mother of Laura and David (Lisa) Graber; grandmother of Jessica, Gerald, Jeremiah, Gianna and Maiya; great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Frank R. and Marlene Caruso; dear sister of Laura Caruso-Morris and the late Frank (Barb) Caruso; she is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Cindy was a devout Christian who loved to share the word of God with others. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, 3-7 PM where a funeral service will take place Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.