BERNS - Claire H. (nee Lindner)
Of Kenmore, NY, May 31, 2021. Wife of 42 years to the late Lyle F. Berns; dear mother of Karen (Russell) Phelps and Michael D. (Kathryn Geissler) Berns; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Darryl) McDaniel, Kristina (Alberto) Maira, Andrew (fiancée Jennifer Manuszewski) Berns, Tracey (Gregory) Lefort, Donald "DJ" Berns; former mother-in-law to Elaine Still; sister of Carol (late Donald) Starr and the late Kathleen (late William) Hearn, late William (late Ruth) Robertson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 2-6 PM. All are invited to a Funeral Service at Church of the Advent, 54 Delaware Rd., at Argonne Dr., Monday at 10 AM. Meet at church. Interment at Elmlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Eastern Great Lakes region, 333 E. Carson St., suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219, are preferred. Condolences may be shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.