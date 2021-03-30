MEANEY - Claire D.
(nee Daughton)
Born February 4, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Rose (nee Smith) Daughton; dearest sister of Edward (late Mary) and the late Eileen. She was a proud graduate of St. Saviour High School in Brooklyn. Claire passed away peacefully March 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Arthur J.; loving mother of Arthur (Carolyn) III, Rosemarie and Suzanne (Joseph) Gannon; loving Nana of Arthur IV and Rose Meaney, Brigid, Siobhan and Timothy Gannon. She will be greatly missed by her grand dogs Mr. Dave and Tayto. Family will be present Tuesday 4-8 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 2 PM at St. Margaret RCC, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Face masks required. Memorials may be made to Liberty Foundation, 43 Liberty Ave., Amsterdam, NY. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.