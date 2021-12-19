MOESCHLER - Claire T.
(nee Tindle)
December 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late G. Robert Moeschler; loving mother of Pamela (Lawrence) Ricigliano; dear grandmother of Jacob and Emily Ricigliano; sister of the late Catherine (Edwards) Hopple and Barbara (Malcolm) Clinger; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 2-4 PM at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Buffalo Zoo in Claire's memory. Condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19, 2021 to Jan. 16, 2022.