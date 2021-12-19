Menu
Claire T. MOESCHLER
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
MOESCHLER - Claire T.
(nee Tindle)
December 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late G. Robert Moeschler; loving mother of Pamela (Lawrence) Ricigliano; dear grandmother of Jacob and Emily Ricigliano; sister of the late Catherine (Edwards) Hopple and Barbara (Malcolm) Clinger; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 2-4 PM at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Buffalo Zoo in Claire's memory. Condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19, 2021 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jan
21
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
Dear Moeschler Family: Please accept my deepest sympathy on the passing of Claire. I came to know her through the Buffalo District Golf Association where she was a well-known and respected, talented golfer. May her memory be eternal. Desane Blaney, Phoenix, AZ
Desane Blaney
January 15, 2022
