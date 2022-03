MOESCHLER - Claire T.(nee Tindle)December 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late G. Robert Moeschler; loving mother of Pamela (Lawrence) Ricigliano; dear grandmother of Jacob and Emily Ricigliano; sister of the late Catherine (Edwards) Hopple and Barbara (Malcolm) Clinger; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 2-4 PM at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Buffalo Zoo in Claire's memory. Condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com