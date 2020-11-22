Menu
Claire V. PRENETA
PRENETA - Claire V.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Preneta; devoted mother of Karen (Kenneth) Nykiel, Garry (Susan) Preneta and David Preneta; cherished grandmother of Jason, Scott, Adam (Shelby) Nykiel, Alexander and Benjamin Preneta; adored great-grandmother of Kayden Nykiel; loving daughter of the late Philip and Catherine Senger; dear sister of Joan (Frank) Mazur, Barbara (John) Bartkowiak, late Philip (late Maxine) Senger, late Theresa (late Raymond) Lachman and the late Patricia (late Frank) Jezioro; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Claire's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences online www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
