Doggendorf DORGAN - Clara91, of Steubenville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born November 14, 1928 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Michael and Theresa Bottchem Doggendorf. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Preceding Clara in death were her husband Donald F. Dorgan on March 12, 2019; sons Patrick S. Dorgan and Mark R. Dorgan; and brother Joseph Doggendorf. Clara is survived by her children, Michele (Jerry) Bailie, Joseph (Debra) Dorgan and Maryann Gray. Memorial Services will be announced. Offer Condolences at www.shorac.com