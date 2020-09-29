Menu
Clara DOGGENDORF DORGAN
Doggendorf DORGAN - Clara
91, of Steubenville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born November 14, 1928 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Michael and Theresa Bottchem Doggendorf. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Preceding Clara in death were her husband Donald F. Dorgan on March 12, 2019; sons Patrick S. Dorgan and Mark R. Dorgan; and brother Joseph Doggendorf. Clara is survived by her children, Michele (Jerry) Bailie, Joseph (Debra) Dorgan and Maryann Gray. Memorial Services will be announced. Offer Condolences at www.shorac.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2020.
