JOSEPH - Clara E.
(nee Pirritano)
Of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Joseph; dearest mother of Barbara (John) Donovan and Beverly (Gary) Kirkpatrick; cherished grandmother of Kelly Brehm, Kristen Donovan, Danny and David Kirkpatrick and two great-grandchildren; sister of Nancy Guindon and the late Catherine, Loretta, Frank and John; sister-in-law of Ruth Joseph and Marylou Price. Family present Wednesday, 3-7 PM, at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, 10 AM, at Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Live streaming available www.olshop.org/
. COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home and church at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.