REESE - Clara M. (nee Moran)
Age 95 November 27, 2020 of South Buffalo, NY. Wife of the late William W. Reese; dear mother of Kathryn (late Thomas) Garlock, William F. (Jacqueline) Reese and Clare (Ronald) "Duck" Chappell; dearest grandmother of Tommy, William (Beth), Jack (Amy), Kathryn (Brian), Brian (Kim), Erik (Lindsay), Barry (Shaena), Clare, William, Amanda (Darryl) and the late Paul; great-grandmother of Brett, Hunter, Tyler, Alyssa, Brian, Jr., Brianna, Mckayla, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Lucy, Brooklyn, Abby, Ellie, Amy (Gregg), Rachel, Lilly, Wyatt, Cassidy, Cassius and the late Zachary; great-great-grandmother of Aubree, Ally, Gabe, Lucas, Olivia and the late James; dear friend of Jeanine and Steve Rynbak, Jody Davis and Gloria Bauss. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site," 1891 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220 (please Assemble at Church). Current health restrictions will be in place. Private interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.