SALERNO - Clara T.
(nee Biskupska)
June 19, 2021 at age 95, beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Salerno; dearest mother of Christine (Kevin) McLaughlin and Joseph P. Salerno; loving grandmother of Andrea (Scott) Allen, Corinne (Pedro) Gutierrez, Candace (Joel) Kocan, Alexis Salerno and Lauren Salerno; great-grandmother of Chloe, Harper, Valentina, Luca, Nico and Gabriella; sister of Dorothy (late Stanley) Bigos and the late Edward (Estelle) Biskupski and Florence Biskupska. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Parker) where prayers will be said Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church (Kenmore) at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Please visit Clara's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.