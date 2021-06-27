Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clara T. SALERNO
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
SALERNO - Clara T.
(nee Biskupska)
June 19, 2021 at age 95, beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Salerno; dearest mother of Christine (Kevin) McLaughlin and Joseph P. Salerno; loving grandmother of Andrea (Scott) Allen, Corinne (Pedro) Gutierrez, Candace (Joel) Kocan, Alexis Salerno and Lauren Salerno; great-grandmother of Chloe, Harper, Valentina, Luca, Nico and Gabriella; sister of Dorothy (late Stanley) Bigos and the late Edward (Estelle) Biskupski and Florence Biskupska. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Parker) where prayers will be said Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church (Kenmore) at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Please visit Clara's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jul
3
Prayer Service
8:45a.m.
NY
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.