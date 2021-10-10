Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarabel Milks
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
MILKS - Clarabel (nee Geitter)
Of Orchard Park, NY, October 8, 2021. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Russell D. Milks. Daughter of the late Elmer and Margaret Geitter. Sister of Eleanor (late Walter) Franklin, Richard (late Jean) Geitter, Ronald (late Norma) Geitter, Ross (Barbara) Geitter, Ralph (Mary) Geitter, Mary Louise (Richard) Shelley, and the late Russell (late Christine) Geitter, late Elizabeth (Loren) Narbe, late Jessie (late Richard) Eberlin, late Raymond, late Loretta (late Glenn) White, late Robert (late Thelma) Geitter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday 4pm - 7pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services from the Funeral Home Wednesday at 10:00am, friends invited. Memorials may be made to Fellowship Wesleyan Church 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be shared at
www.febrownsons.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Oct
13
Service
10:00a.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sad news to hear of Clarabel´s passing. She was truly a lovely lady & a pleasure to see in our office. We have fond memories of her. May she Rest In Peace.
Cynthia. & Jim May
Other
October 10, 2021
Clarabelle was one of my supervisiors at AT&T. Prayers for the family.
Dolores Konopa
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results