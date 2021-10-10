MILKS - Clarabel (nee Geitter)Of Orchard Park, NY, October 8, 2021. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Russell D. Milks. Daughter of the late Elmer and Margaret Geitter. Sister of Eleanor (late Walter) Franklin, Richard (late Jean) Geitter, Ronald (late Norma) Geitter, Ross (Barbara) Geitter, Ralph (Mary) Geitter, Mary Louise (Richard) Shelley, and the late Russell (late Christine) Geitter, late Elizabeth (Loren) Narbe, late Jessie (late Richard) Eberlin, late Raymond, late Loretta (late Glenn) White, late Robert (late Thelma) Geitter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday 4pm - 7pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services from the Funeral Home Wednesday at 10:00am, friends invited. Memorials may be made to Fellowship Wesleyan Church 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be shared at