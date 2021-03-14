Menu
Clare Leona CROWLEY
CROWLEY - Clare Leona (nee Wild)
March 7, 2021, beloved wife of the late Harvey Crowley Sr.; devoted stepmother of Harvey Jr. (Doreen), William (Terri), Christopher and Jeffrey Crowley; grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt of a large, loving family; dear sister of William (Cecilia) Wild, Rev. Robert Wild, Gerald (late Therese) Wild and the late Henry Paul Wild, Leon Wild and Sister Andrea "Roberta" Wild; sister-in-law of Margaret Wild. A Memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Francis House of Prayer, 84 Walnford Rd., Allentown, NJ 08501. Arrangements by th C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayerfully remembering a beautiful soul! Phyllis Walkowiak
Phyllis m Walkowiak
March 14, 2021
