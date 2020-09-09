DAVIS - Clarence A., Jr. "Dave"
Of Grand Island, entered into rest on September 6, 2020. Loving son of the late Clarence and Florence (nee Kinnius) Davis; also survived by cousins and dear friends. Private Service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Dave was a US NAVY Veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.