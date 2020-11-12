BATT - Clarence C., Jr. "Red"
November 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Catherine G. "Kate" (nee Cohoon) Batt; loving father of Michael (Vicki), David (Alyse) and Daniel (Lisa) Batt; cherished grandfather of Heather (Travis) Norton, Eric, Shannon, Megan and Theresa Batt; devoted great-grandfather of Amelia and Atlas Norton; dear brother of the late William (late Patricia) and Eugene (late Mary Lou) Batt; dear friend of John Seeley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Due to NYS COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home is limited to 33% capacity. Your patience is appreciated. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 8:45, in St. Gregory the Great Church. Please assemble at church. Livestream the Mass at https://www.stgregs.org/live-stream
. Masks required at the funeral home and church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.