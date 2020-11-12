Menu
Clarence C. "Red" BATT Jr.
November 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Catherine G. "Kate" (nee Cohoon) Batt; loving father of Michael (Vicki), David (Alyse) and Daniel (Lisa) Batt; cherished grandfather of Heather (Travis) Norton, Eric, Shannon, Megan and Theresa Batt; devoted great-grandfather of Amelia and Atlas Norton; dear brother of the late William (late Patricia) and Eugene (late Mary Lou) Batt; dear friend of John Seeley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Due to NYS COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home is limited to 33% capacity. Your patience is appreciated. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 8:45, in St. Gregory the Great Church. Please assemble at church. Livestream the Mass at https://www.stgregs.org/live-stream. Masks required at the funeral home and church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
