Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence W. HAVENS
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
HAVENS - Clarence W.
Born June 16, 1941 and entered into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Ruth R. (nee Toense) Havens; dear father of Lance Sr. (Melissa) Havens, Lisa A. (Peter) Morrell, Tammy L. (Rollin) Pickering, Todd W. (Missy) Havens and the late Steven W. Havens; loving grandpa of 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Walter and Edith (nee Van Housen) Havens; caring brother of Carol (Richard) Dayton, Larry (Pat Perrigo) Havens and Debbie (Robert) Hathaway; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Those who knew Clarence, knew his quick wit and his love for his Lord. He was a hard worker who served his Lord faithfully. Relatives and friends may visit Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, Thursday from 1PM-2PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. Memorials may be made to Camp Hickory Hill, 2970 Kohler Rd., Varysburg, NY 14167 or Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, NY 14075 in Clarence's memory. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Watermark Wesleyan Church
4999 McKinley Pkwy.,, Hamburg, NY
Sep
16
Memorial service
Watermark Wesleyan Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My condolences to you Ruth, I will miss him a great deal. I will be praying for you both
Jennifer W
Work
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results