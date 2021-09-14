HAVENS - Clarence W.
Born June 16, 1941 and entered into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Ruth R. (nee Toense) Havens; dear father of Lance Sr. (Melissa) Havens, Lisa A. (Peter) Morrell, Tammy L. (Rollin) Pickering, Todd W. (Missy) Havens and the late Steven W. Havens; loving grandpa of 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Walter and Edith (nee Van Housen) Havens; caring brother of Carol (Richard) Dayton, Larry (Pat Perrigo) Havens and Debbie (Robert) Hathaway; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Those who knew Clarence, knew his quick wit and his love for his Lord. He was a hard worker who served his Lord faithfully. Relatives and friends may visit Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, Thursday from 1PM-2PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. Memorials may be made to Camp Hickory Hill, 2970 Kohler Rd., Varysburg, NY 14167 or Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, NY 14075 in Clarence's memory. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.