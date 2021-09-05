Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence RUMPH Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
RUMPH - Clarence, Jr.
On August 27, 2021, our Lord saw fit to grant peace and eternal rest to our beloved. Loving husband of 65 years to Anne H. (nee Hopkins) Rumph, "his one-in-a-million bride;" brother of Mary Lee Davis; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon at New Hope Baptist Church, 2090 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Rev. Herschel Chapman, Jr. officiating. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery & Resthaven Memorial Gardens, North Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share your memories and condolences with the family online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
2090 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Sep
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
2090 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.