RUMPH - Clarence, Jr.
On August 27, 2021, our Lord saw fit to grant peace and eternal rest to our beloved. Loving husband of 65 years to Anne H. (nee Hopkins) Rumph, "his one-in-a-million bride;" brother of Mary Lee Davis; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon at New Hope Baptist Church, 2090 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Rev. Herschel Chapman, Jr. officiating. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery & Resthaven Memorial Gardens, North Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share your memories and condolences with the family online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.