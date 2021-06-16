SWYERS - Clarence F. "Buz"
Of Apopka, FL entered into the arms of his Savior on May 19 to hear Jesus say, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Predeceased by Diane M. Lenahan Swyers, Buz is survived by his loving wife Patricia Goralski Swyers; children: Eugene (Suzanne) Swyers, Tamra (Eric) Wagner, John (Nancy) Swyers, Glen (Sara) Swyers, Bruce (Carrie) Swyers, Aaron (Karly) Swyers, Rebekah (Paul) Nantais and Capt Sarah Swyers, USAF; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Donald Goralski and extended family. A Celebration of his Life will be held June 18 at 10 AM at LOOMIS FUNERAL HOME. The service may be joined via livestream at: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1622833401118729
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.