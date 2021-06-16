Menu
Clarence F. "Buz" SWYERS
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis Funeral Home
420 West Main Street
Apopka, FL
SWYERS - Clarence F. "Buz"
Of Apopka, FL entered into the arms of his Savior on May 19 to hear Jesus say, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Predeceased by Diane M. Lenahan Swyers, Buz is survived by his loving wife Patricia Goralski Swyers; children: Eugene (Suzanne) Swyers, Tamra (Eric) Wagner, John (Nancy) Swyers, Glen (Sara) Swyers, Bruce (Carrie) Swyers, Aaron (Karly) Swyers, Rebekah (Paul) Nantais and Capt Sarah Swyers, USAF; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Donald Goralski and extended family. A Celebration of his Life will be held June 18 at 10 AM at LOOMIS FUNERAL HOME. The service may be joined via livestream at: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1622833401118729.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Service
10:00a.m.
livestream at: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1622833401118729
FL
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Loomis Funeral Home
420 West Main Street, Apopka, FL
Loomis Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patti: so sorry for your lost. God bless you all. RIP Buzz.
Albert Pautler
Friend
June 16, 2021
