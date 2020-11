SYPNIEWSKI - Clarence "Ski"Of Orchard Park, NY October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (DeTine) Sypniewski and Elizabeth (DeTine) Sypniewski; loving father of John (Kayann) Sypniewski, William (Diane) Sypniewski, Gail Pohl, Clair (Gary) Kruppa, Steven (Marcia) Sypniewski, Paul Thomson and Robert (Sharon) Thomson; also survived by 16 grandchildren, many great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Ski was a proud Veteran, serving his country in the US Marine Corps. He also served his community being an exempt member of the Hillcrest Fire Company. Ski was a certified Nursery and Landscape Professional. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation Inc. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com