Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarice R. BURGWARDT
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
BURGWARDT - Clarice R.
(nee Holmes)
Of Orchard Park, NY, April 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Carl F. Burgwardt; mother of Sally B. (Jeffrey) Lauck and the late Melinda B. (Glenn) Gibson, late David B. and late Tamra "Jo" Burgwardt; grandmother of Garrett C. (Tori) Burgwardt and Barrett Lauck Reinhorn (Gadi); great-grandmother of Yona Yizchak Reinhorn and Nadav; sister of Warren (Denise) Holmes, late Gordon (Barbara) Holmes, and Roger (late Dorothy) Holmes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation and Services to be announced. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.