BURGWARDT - Clarice R.
(nee Holmes)
Of Orchard Park, NY, April 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Carl F. Burgwardt; mother of Sally B. (Jeffrey) Lauck and the late Melinda B. (Glenn) Gibson, late David B. and late Tamra "Jo" Burgwardt; grandmother of Garrett C. (Tori) Burgwardt and Barrett Lauck Reinhorn (Gadi); great-grandmother of Yona Yizchak Reinhorn and Nadav; sister of Warren (Denise) Holmes, late Gordon (Barbara) Holmes, and Roger (late Dorothy) Holmes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation and Services to be announced. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.