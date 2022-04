BURGWARDT - Clarice R.(nee Holmes)Of Orchard Park, NY, April 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Carl F. Burgwardt; mother of Sally B. (Jeffrey) Lauck and the late Melinda B. (Glenn) Gibson, late David B. and late Tamra "Jo" Burgwardt; grandmother of Garrett C. (Tori) Burgwardt and Barrett Lauck Reinhorn (Gadi); great-grandmother of Yona Yizchak Reinhorn and Nadav; sister of Warren (Denise) Holmes, late Gordon (Barbara) Holmes, and Roger (late Dorothy) Holmes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation and Services to be announced. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com