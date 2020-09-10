SNITZER - Clarice "Cis" (nee Willig)
September 9, 2020, of Williamsville, NY, wife of the late Israel Willig and the late Isadore Snitzer; mother of Max Willig, Gail (Richard P. Radice) Willig-Smith, Robert (Judith) Snitzer, Dr. Elaine (Stan) Better, Dr. Joel (Suzanne) Snitzer and Dr. Jack (Danielle) Snitzer; grandmother of ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Max and Betty Brown; sister of the late Sherwood and Eleanore Brown, and the late Bernard and Sylvia Brown; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday at 1:30 PM at Elmlawn Cemetery, Brighton Road Entrance (Meet at Shaarey Zedek Section II). The current state allowance is 50 people at the grave. FRIENDS ARE ASKED TO BE SOCIALLY DISTANT AND WEAR FACE MASKS AT ALL TIMES. Arrangements are under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. In lieu of flowers, donations to Congregation Shir Shalom, c/o The Rabbi Discretionary Fund or The Foundation for Jewish Philantrophies. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.