SPEIER - Clarice "Ceasy"
(nee Weinstein)
On April 10, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Speier. Devoted mother of Robin (Marc) Adel, David (Jennifer) Speier, Jody Dietz, and the late Eric Speier. Loving grandmother of Kimberly (Brandon Bratek), Adam Speier, Rachel Adel and Jared and Eli Dietz. Sister of the late Rita Applebaum, Shirley Clark, Jack Weinstein and Sherwood Weinstein. A Memorial Service will be held from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 DODGE ROAD., SUNDAY, MAY 22, 2022 at 11 AM. No prior visitations. The service will be available via live stream at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Foundation of WNY, or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Please leave a message of online condolence at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 17 to May 15, 2022.