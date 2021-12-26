Andres - Clark R.
Age 60, passed away on December 16, 2021. He was born June 8, 1961 to parents Eugene and Delores. Clark was raised in Buffalo, NY; however he has spent the last 30 years of his life down in Florida. He was a lover of animals and liked to spend his time with his nephews and nieces. His love was stock car racing and would talk about it any chance he got. Although he was a quiet man, his greatest love was his family and he saw himself as the protector of them all. Clark is survived by Jeffrey E. Andres and his wife Connie T. Andres of Weston, FL, Steven M. Andres and his wife Deborah Weisbeck of Clarence, NY, Kevin J. Andres of Houston, TX, Sallyanne M. Andres of Ocala, FL, Lawrence D. Andres and his wife Gabriella Andres of Sunrise, FL, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a service to Celebrate Clark's Life on Thursday, December 30th, at 12:30 PM, at the ROBERTS DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, in Florida. www.Robertsfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA of Marion County.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.