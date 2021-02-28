Menu
Claudette M. TOMAKA
TOMAKA - Claudette M.
(nee Kedge)
Of Lake View, NY, February 25, 2021; beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Tomaka; loving mother of Cheryl (Joseph) Wojcik, Daniel J. (Deb) Tomaka, Jr. and Tracy Robel; cherished grandmother of Amy Jo Wojcik, Samantha Jo Wojcik, Casey Jo Wojcik, Ashley (Darren) McCray, Daniel (Chelsey Mittner) Tomaka III and Julie Robel; adored great-grandmother of Parker and Ivy Tomaka and Darren McCray, Jr., Darshaun McCray and Diarra McCray; dearest daughter of the late Leslie and Gladys Kedge; dear sister of the late Gladys (late Pat) Ranalli, Bernice (late Grover) Van Buren, Leslie (late Dolores) Kedge, Pearl (late Mattie) Karolczyk, Adeline (late Joseph) Kepece, Bonnie (late Lynn) Rice, Joseph (late Cora) Kedge and Wayne (Judy) Kedge; sister-in-law of Richard (Joan) Tomaka and Lucille Evoy; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
Claudette was a beloved resident of GreenField Manor and Court, and we had the privilege of getting to know and love her. She was an active participant when she was able, and had many friends here. We miss her.
Lisa Scaglione
Friend
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. What a wonderful lady and my friend. Thinking of you !!
Beth
February 28, 2021
