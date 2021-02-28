TOMAKA - Claudette M.
(nee Kedge)
Of Lake View, NY, February 25, 2021; beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Tomaka; loving mother of Cheryl (Joseph) Wojcik, Daniel J. (Deb) Tomaka, Jr. and Tracy Robel; cherished grandmother of Amy Jo Wojcik, Samantha Jo Wojcik, Casey Jo Wojcik, Ashley (Darren) McCray, Daniel (Chelsey Mittner) Tomaka III and Julie Robel; adored great-grandmother of Parker and Ivy Tomaka and Darren McCray, Jr., Darshaun McCray and Diarra McCray; dearest daughter of the late Leslie and Gladys Kedge; dear sister of the late Gladys (late Pat) Ranalli, Bernice (late Grover) Van Buren, Leslie (late Dolores) Kedge, Pearl (late Mattie) Karolczyk, Adeline (late Joseph) Kepece, Bonnie (late Lynn) Rice, Joseph (late Cora) Kedge and Wayne (Judy) Kedge; sister-in-law of Richard (Joan) Tomaka and Lucille Evoy; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.