Claudia A. MORAN
MORAN - Claudia A. (nee Jordan)
October 15, 2020, of South Buffalo, NY, daughter of the late Gerald "Kippy" and Gloria Jordan; wife of the late David Moran; dearest mother of David J. Moran; sister of Dennis (Janet) and Anthony (Kim) Jordan; also survived by many friends, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 22nd, at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site" (please assemble at church). All health restrictions will be in place. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
