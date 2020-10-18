MORAN - Claudia A. (nee Jordan)
October 15, 2020, of South Buffalo, NY, daughter of the late Gerald "Kippy" and Gloria Jordan; wife of the late David Moran; dearest mother of David J. Moran; sister of Dennis (Janet) and Anthony (Kim) Jordan; also survived by many friends, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 22nd, at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site" (please assemble at church). All health restrictions will be in place. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.