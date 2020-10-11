Menu
Claudia CATALANO
CATALANO - Claudia
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 9, 2020. Devoted mother of Arianna and Dante Lasting; loving daughter of Paul and the late Theresa Catalano; dear sister of Paula Thorpe and MaryJane (Vincent) Scime; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-5 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claudia's name to Niagara Hospice, Inc., or the Alzheimer's Association. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
