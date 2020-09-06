ELDRIDGE - Clayton F.
Age 93, September 3, 2020, of Stevensville, Ontario, formerly of Williamsville, New York. Beloved husband of the late Matilda "Mickey" Eldridge; dear father of Brian (Patricia), John (Charlene) and the late Norma Eldridge; loving grandfather of Brian, Alia, Sean, Kate, Amanda, Michael and Lauren. Also survived by four great-grandchildren; dear brother of Gavin (Marsha) Eldridge; fond father-in-law of Susan (Tom Danco) Eldridge. Clayton and Mickey built their family home on Maple Road in Williamsville in 1953 and lived there until they built a house on the Niagara River in Canada where they relocated in 1975. Clayton was proud to have served in the US Navy during WWII on the light cruiser USS Dayton in the South and Central Pacific as a 40mm gunners mate and was in Tokyo Bay for the surrender ceremonies and occupation. Clayton and Mickey enjoyed a lifetime of working at and going to estate sales. Private Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.