Pastor Clementine MILLER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
MILLER - Pastor Clementine (nee Washington)
January 2, 2022, age 78. Beloved wife of James E. Miller, Jr.; loving mother Evelyn (James) Foots, Kim Hugeley, Edgar (late Debra) Mills, James E. Miller IV, Carol Mingo, Lenora (Dwayne) Dixon, Moricia Miller and the late Deitrice Mills and Ashanti Miller; cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Rev. Frank (Bernice), Samuel (Cozetta). Keith, Parnell Washington, Delores (Tracy) Hutchinson, Artis (Maxine) Washington and predeceased by the late Rodena Stuart and Prentiss Washington; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings are required at all times. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dianna McKenzie
January 10, 2022
My condolences and prayers for the entire family. Pastor Miller was a dear friend and customer. She would always give words of wisdom. For we our confident to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Rest Well til that great getting up morning.
Geneva Smith-Johnson
Other
January 10, 2022
