MILLER - Pastor Clementine (nee Washington)
January 2, 2022, age 78. Beloved wife of James E. Miller, Jr.; loving mother Evelyn (James) Foots, Kim Hugeley, Edgar (late Debra) Mills, James E. Miller IV, Carol Mingo, Lenora (Dwayne) Dixon, Moricia Miller and the late Deitrice Mills and Ashanti Miller; cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Rev. Frank (Bernice), Samuel (Cozetta). Keith, Parnell Washington, Delores (Tracy) Hutchinson, Artis (Maxine) Washington and predeceased by the late Rodena Stuart and Prentiss Washington; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings are required at all times. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.