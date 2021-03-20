Menu
Cleo R. Smith
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Smith - Cleo R. (nee Ganoe)
Of West Seneca, NY, March 14, 2021. Born April 7, 1949, in Clearfield, PA. She was the daughter of the late Blair B. and Melva E. (Haney) Ganoe; dearest wife of 54 beautiful years to Robert Smith III; loving mother of Heather L. (Chris McCall) Smith; cherished gramma of Sarah K. Bauch; adored sister of Blair "Dave" Ganoe, of South Williamsport, Wally Ganoe, of Texas, Edwin (Barb) Ganoe, of Tennessee, Victor Ganoe, of Buffalo, Sandy (Lee) Collar, of West Seneca, Dan (Donna) Ganoe, of West Seneca, preceded in death by Tom Ganoe, Homer "Joe" Ganoe, Sister Mary C. Price and Sister Cheri G. Ganoe; survived and loved by many nieces and nephews; dearest friend of 40 years to Kathy Long. Cleo was an avid gardener and animal lover, some may even say she was an animal whisperer. Memorials can be made to Second Chance Shelter for Cats, Inc. and Shriners Hospitals for Children. In keeping with her wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of family. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
We am sorry about Cleo. Know that we are thinking of you all. May your good memories help ease your sorrow. Love you all.
Deb and Scott Behel
March 23, 2021
Dear Heather and Bob, My Deepest Sympathy and Prayers to you and your family at this difficult time. Much Love is being sent your way.
Denise Toussaint
March 20, 2021
