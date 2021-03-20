Smith - Cleo R. (nee Ganoe)
Of West Seneca, NY, March 14, 2021. Born April 7, 1949, in Clearfield, PA. She was the daughter of the late Blair B. and Melva E. (Haney) Ganoe; dearest wife of 54 beautiful years to Robert Smith III; loving mother of Heather L. (Chris McCall) Smith; cherished gramma of Sarah K. Bauch; adored sister of Blair "Dave" Ganoe, of South Williamsport, Wally Ganoe, of Texas, Edwin (Barb) Ganoe, of Tennessee, Victor Ganoe, of Buffalo, Sandy (Lee) Collar, of West Seneca, Dan (Donna) Ganoe, of West Seneca, preceded in death by Tom Ganoe, Homer "Joe" Ganoe, Sister Mary C. Price and Sister Cheri G. Ganoe; survived and loved by many nieces and nephews; dearest friend of 40 years to Kathy Long. Cleo was an avid gardener and animal lover, some may even say she was an animal whisperer. Memorials can be made to Second Chance Shelter for Cats, Inc. and Shriners Hospitals for Children
. In keeping with her wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of family. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.