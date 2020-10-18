SCHULTZ - Clifford A.
Of Depew, NY, October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Irene (Melithoniotes); loving father of Tyler M. (Codie) and Alissa (Ryan) Barbosky; brother of Claud A. (Kathy) and the late Carl A.; son of the late Alfred and Florence; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Monday from 3-7 PM. Masks required. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.