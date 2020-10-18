Menu
Clifford A. SCHULTZ
1953 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1953
DIED
October 16, 2020
SCHULTZ - Clifford A.
Of Depew, NY, October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Irene (Melithoniotes); loving father of Tyler M. (Codie) and Alissa (Ryan) Barbosky; brother of Claud A. (Kathy) and the late Carl A.; son of the late Alfred and Florence; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Monday from 3-7 PM. Masks required. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
You will be missed. I will always remember our chats by the firepit.
Lisa Griffith
Friend
October 17, 2020