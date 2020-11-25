BURCH - Clifford E. "Oney"
Of the Town of Cambria, passed away peacefully on November 21st, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Marilyn Burch. He is survived by his younger brother Wendell (Karlene) Burch of Gypsum, KS; two sons, David Burch of Oswego, NY, and Steven (Michele) Burch of Albion, NY; three granddaughters: Carrie (Nate) Supernois of Segwick, KS, Kelsey (Jeff) Spradlin of Baldwinsville, NY, Courtney (Michael) Cook of Cambria, NY; and four great-granddaughters: Ashley Schmidt, Alexis Supernois, Sophia and Elliana Cook. Clifford was born in Roxbury, KS, to the late Raymond and Jennette Burch. After graduating high school he entered the army and was stationed in Youngstown, NY, where he met his sweetheart Marilyn. After discharging from the Army, Cliff pursued a degree in electrical engineering from ECC and was employed by NYSEG where he continued to work for 35 years until his "retirement." Cliff quickly grew tired of retirement and went on to work part-time as a building inspector and zoning compliance officer for the Town of Cambria for over another 20 years. During this time, Cliff and his beloved Marilyn also started a photography business. Together they travelled the world and sold their art at shows across the state. After work, Cliff always made time for fun and family. Cliff enjoyed competitive shooting with the Lockport Conservation Club, golfing, bowling, gardening and was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran church in Wilson, NY. Most important to Clifford were the friends and family that enriched his life. His family would like to thank the many friends, aides, and staff that loved and supported him as Alzheimers crept into our lives. Although he did not remember, we will never forget, and we will remember for him. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC. For condolences online please condolences at www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 25, 2020.